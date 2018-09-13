× Silver Creek Fire growth prompts officials to issue pre-evacuation notices

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning for nearly two months has recently grown quickly, forcing officials to issue pre-evacuation notices to some people who live nearby.

The Silver Creek Fire pre-evacuation order is in effect for the following areas:

Old Park

Gore Lakes

Lake Agnes

Rabbit Ears Village

Bear Mountain Ranch

Latigo Ranch

Old Park residents were forced to leave their homes in mid-August due to the fire.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, the fire had burned 6,870 acres. It is burning west of U.S. Route 40 and northwest of Kremmling. The wildfire is spreading toward the north and northeast.

Officials also reported a hot spot on the southeast portion of the fire near Latigo Ranch, which is a “priority for suppression.”

A community briefing for Old Park residents is being held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Old Park Fire Hall.

“Efforts are still underway to evacuate hunters in GMU 27 who are south of the Green Creek fire scar,” officials said via InciWeb.

At least 100 personnel are fighting the fire.

According to InciWeb, a small western portion of the fire is located in Routt County.

The fire started on July 19. It is believed to have been caused by lightning.