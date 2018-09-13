Sheriff warns of fake parking tickets in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Arapahoe County are asking people to be wary of fake parking tickets after a driver received one in Centennial.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said someone notified law enforcement after receiving a parking ticket that had several inconsistencies. The ticket was placed on a vehicle in a private lot on the 12000 block of East Arapahoe Road, which is near the road’s intersection with Peoria Street.

While the parking lot is in Centennial, the fraudulent ticket says it was issued by the city of Englewood. The city’s name is misspelled at the top of the ticket.

The sheriff’s office said the fake ticket it likely an isolated incident, but wanted to make people aware in case any others show up.

“While this does not appear to be a direct attempt to defraud someone financially, we do take the production of fraudulent tickets seriously and are actively investigating this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release Thursday.

Officials also said that private property owners can take action against vehicles on their property. However, there are few parking violations that law enforcement organizations can issue a ticket for on private property. One common exception is issuing a ticket for illegally parking in a handicap spot.

“We encourage anyone who has received a parking ticket that is suspicious to contact the organization listed as issuing the ticket or local law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.