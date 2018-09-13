Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From country towns to big cities, the Hershey's brand is on a mission to melt the hearts of Americans. On September 13, Milton Hershey's 161st birthday, Hershey employees are playing hooky from the office and taking to the streets - of their, communities and workplaces - with the simple act of sharing Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars.

