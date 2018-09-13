× Seaman Fire in Larimer County grows to 231 acres; trails closed

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning in Larimer County has grown to 231 acres, officials said Thursday morning.

The Seaman Fire is burning about 12 miles northwest of Fort Collins in the lower Poudre Canyon.

Several trails are closed in the area, including the Greyrock and Hewlett trails.

As of Thursday evening, the fire was 25 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire was burning in grass and trees within the scar of the 2012 Hewlett Fire.

The residents of 11 structures at Smith Bridge were issued a voluntary evacuation notice.

Both air and ground crews are fighting the wildfire.

A Red Flag warning remains in effect for the area Thursday.

The Forest Service said the fire was caused by lightning striking near Seaman Reservoir.