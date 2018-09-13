Nicole Vargas- We Play Because She Served

Live video: Hurricane Florence moves into Carolinas
Hurricane Florence: Track the forecast with an interactive map, live blog 🌀

Talk about a heartwarming story, Nicole Vargas a United States Veteran's life was changed because of "We Play Because She Served." They are working to bring awareness to the needs of female veterans.

