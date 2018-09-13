Near-record heat with temperatures in 90s to continue into weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Near-record heat will continue through Saturday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Denver fell just short of tying a 117-year-old heat record on Wednesday by reaching a high of 93 degrees at Denver International Airport, the official reporting station for the city.

On Monday, Denver reached 93 degrees, tying the record high previously set in 1998, 1994 and 1974.

On Tuesday, Denver reached 93 degrees, breaking the previous record of 92 degrees set in 1951.

On Thursday, the highs are expected to reach 94 degrees across the Front Range. The record for Denver is 96 degrees set in 1990.

There will be abundant sunshine, breezy conditions and high fire danger.

The mountains can expect sunshine, and dry and breezy conditions. Highs will range from 65 to 80 degrees with high fire danger.

On Friday, Denver will be at or surpass the record high of 92 degrees set in 1948 with sunny and dry conditions.

Saturday is nearly identical with a record high of 92 set in 2000 being threatened.

Sunday will be 90 degrees with sunshine.

The late-summer heat wave cracks most of next week as temperatures retreat to the low to mid-80s with a chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

