More record heat possible

We reached the hot 90s in Denver for the 4th day this month and four days in a row. The heat looks to continue into the weekend. So, expect more sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 90s through Sunday. It is possible that we could tie or break the record high of 92 degrees on Friday in Denver. And, we could also reach the record high of 92 degrees on Saturday. The record high for Sunday is 95 degrees which seems to high to reach.

We will finally get some relief from the heat with temperatures next week in the 80s. We will be in the mid 80s on Monday and then closer to 80 degrees for the rest of the week. Our seasonal average in Denver is 80 degrees at this time of year.

We will also introduce a few light rain showers on Tuesday through Friday. The rain chances will be low running from about 10-20% each afternoon.

