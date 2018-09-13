MillerCoors donating thousands of cans of water to communities affected by Hurricane Florence

CHICAGO — MillerCoors will donate 200,000 cans of water to those impacted by Hurricane Florience.

The water will be distributed at the American Red Cross and community shelters.

“We hope this water donation provides some relief and comfort to residents and first responders in Hurricane Florence’s path,” said Karina Diehl, MillerCoors senior director for National Community Affairs.

“It’s a MillerCoors priority to do our part in helping the communities where our consumers, employees and distributors call home.”

MillerCoors has 80 pallets of 12-packs of water that it is sending from its brewery in Shenandoah, Virginia.

MillerCoors launched its water program last year in a partnership with Broomfield-based Ball.

Together, they have committed to provide more than 2 million cans of to the Red Cross to communities affected by natural disasters during the next two years.

MillerCoors has donated more than 550,000 cans of water to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

On Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch said its brewery in Fort Collins had become the company’s second facility that can produce cans of drinking water for those affected by natural disasters and other emergencies.

Anheuser-Busch will send 300,000 cans of water to the region where Hurricane Florence will hit.

Anheuser-Busch says its emergency relief program has provided more than 79 million cans of water since 1988.