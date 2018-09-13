× Judge declares mistrial in death of State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The judge declared a mistrial Thursday for a commercial truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Colorado State Patrol trooper in November 2016.

Sources told FOX31 the mistrial happened because the district attorney failed to turn over information to the truck driver’s defense lawyers.

“We are frustrated and disappointed for the victims in this case,” District Attorney George Brauchler said Thursday evening.

Investigators said Noe Gamez-Ruiz was driving northbound on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock in the far right lane when he hit and killed Colorado State Patrol trooper Cody Donahue.

Donahue was standing in the shoulder filling out a report for a crash he was assisting another trooper with when he was struck.

The prosecution argued when the trial started Wednesday that Gamez-Ruiz should be found guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Gamez-Ruiz’s attorney said it was a tragic accident, but it does not rise to the level of criminally negligent homicide.

The defense said Gamez-Ruiz was not distracted, drunk or high when he struck Donahue and said he was going at least 10 mph under the speed limit.

Defense attorneys further argued that portions of Donahue’s body were inside the traffic lane because of his size and the way he was standing.

“It’s a terrible, tragic accident, but it’s that and nothing more,” said Gamez-Ruiz’s defense to the jury on Wednesday.

A new trial was schedule to begin February 12, 2019. A motions hearing is scheduled for October 26.

