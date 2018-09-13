× Group of thieves steals five vehicles from dealership north of Brighton

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A group of thieves was caught on camera early Thursday morning making a getaway with five vehicles stolen from Berkenkotter Motors on US Highway 85 north of Brighton.

Surveillance video shows the perpetrators opening a gate and driving three SUVs and two sedans off the lot. It all happened around 2:30 a.m., according to the video timestamp.

General Manager Mike Wright showed the FOX31 Problem Solvers surveillance video showing one of the perpetrators in a hoodie. Wright says a group of six people made off with a Nissan Rogue, a Lexus IS 250, a Lexus GX 470, a Ford Fusion Titanium and a Ford Flex. The thieves managed to find the keys needed after breaking open an office window.

“They rifled through all the desks,” Wright said. “They had access to all the keys at that point.”

Computers, a drone and diagnostic equipment were also stolen, according to Wright. Weld County deputies are now investigating. The deputies arrived at the dealership around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Wright says insurance will cover only part of his business’ loss. He says he’ll be out tens of thousands of dollars. It’s a big hit on the small business— one that only took 20 minutes for the crooks to pull off.

The dealership is offering $2,000 to the person or people who can help authorities arrest and prosecute the thieves. If you have any information, call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.