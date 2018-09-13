× Global leader in fight against childhood slavery visits students in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A global leader in the fight against child slavery stopped by Castle View High School Thursday.

James Kofi Annan runs a nonprofit called Challenging Heights. The group runs schools and programs to help kids in Ghana rescued from child trafficking. According to the organization, 24,000 children in Ghana fall victim to the worst forms of child labor annually.

Annan visited the school to share information about his mission and how Coloradans can get involved.

In a few weeks, students from Douglas County will travel to the African nation to volunteer their time with the nonprofit and deliver donations.

The annual trip is organized by Castle View High Science teacher Ben Wolfe. He was inspired by his mother who has worked with Challenging Heights in the past. Students partner with Challenging Heights and ISHEW, a local NGO that supports the local community in Ghana.

Students from Castle View help raise money that goes toward donations delivered during the trip.