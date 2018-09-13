Fly strips with no catch basins problem for restaurant getting Report Card ‘F’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Wishbone Family Restaurant

This Westminster location failed our report with 11 critical health code violations in July.

The issues included:

Four fly strips without catch basins

Worker blew into glove

Employee handled dirty dishes, then clean dishes without washing hands

Employees washing hands for less than 20 seconds

The restaurant owners Jolynn and Mark Lochi sent the following comment:

“We have been in business for 54 years and we take the health and safety of our customers very seriously. In working closely with the health department, all health violations have been corrected.”

Wishbone is located at 9701 Federal Boulevard in Westminster.

Black Eyed Pea – South Broadway in Englewood

The Englewood location failed our report with nine critical health-code violations in July. The mistakes included:

Raw pot roast stored over lettuce

Raw chicken, cheeses and dressings were stored in too warm of temperatures

Employee used towel to wipe hands

The restaurant’s operations director, Alex Castillo, sent the following email:

“We take the health and welfare of our guests and staff very seriously. Our team, including management, kitchen and front-of-house staff has been working diligently with the Tri-County Health Department to ensure that we are following proper procedures. We have ongoing training programs in place for our managers and staff and will continue to work diligently to prevent any similar incidents in the future.”

Black Eyed Pea is on South Broadway in Englewood.

Firehouse Subs – Centennial

Our “A” goes to Firehouse Subs in Centennial for two inspections without critical violations.

