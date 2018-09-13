Discounted Breathalyzers available at Rockies game as DUI enforcement picks up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will start a fall festivals DUI enforcement period this week.

And for fans heading to Rockies games, it's a final chance to get a discounted Breathalyzer from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT will have a team at Thursday afternoon's game at Coors Field in a final push to promote the heavily discounted Breathalyzers.

As summer nears an end, CDOT is teaming with the Colorado State Patrol and several local law agencies to arrest drunk drivers.

Last year, they cited nearly 2,000 drunk drivers during the fall festivals DUI enforcement period.

CDOT is working with Breathalyzer company BACtrack to give Colorado residents a chance to test themselves before getting behind the wheel.

The Breathalyzers normally retail for $100, but CDOT's discounted price is $50. That offer expires online on Saturday.

CDOT said more than 2,200 people have purchased the devices.