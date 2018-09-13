City of Denver taking action to deal with rats at Civic Center Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On Thursdays at Civic Center Park the food trucks park and lunch-goers flock. Let the feast begin!

Thursday nights at Civic Center Park, the feast has begun. Why, you dirty rat. There are rats in Civic Center Park.

They may have been cute in Pixar is Ratatouille, but real rats foraging for food is anything but appetizing.

“There is a rat population that we see in the evening, particularly, that come out after dark. They are primarily interested in a food source," said Cindi Karvaski, city of Denver spokesperson.

That food source at Civic Center Park has increased.

More people producing more garbage, and more garbage means more gorging. “We are constantly cleaning out our trash cans, emptying our trash cans in the park, ask the people that have events here in the park to make sure that the park is cleaned up," said Karvaski.

Nowadays that’s not enough. Every night you can see rats in numbers rummaging through rubbish. Denver has hired a hit man. “They’ll actually be taking care of the rats, exterminating the rats.”

It’s not a mystery that rats are a public nuisance at minimum and a serious health risk at worst, so take warning rattus norvegicus, this park isn’t big enough for the both of us.

Right now Denver says the rats are not posing a health hazard, but they are keeping a watchful eye out, so please, don’t feed the rats.