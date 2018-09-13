CDOT finalizing details for westbound mountain express lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. – Another round of construction is coming to the I-70 mountain corridor and it could mean a quicker drive time for those heading up to the high country.

“We’re trying to finalize the design of the westbound peak period shoulder lane,” CDOT engineer Stephen Harelson told FOX31 at a public meeting for the project.

The lane will be a mirror image of the express lane on the eastbound side stretching from Empire to Floyd Hill. That area is notorious for bottleneck backups that can add hours on to the drive time.

“When this interstate was built there were like two million people in Colorado,” he said.

Now about 12 million vehicles travel the corridor annually.

“The westbound, especially at the top of Floyd Hill, is a disaster,” longtime resident Gail Gilszmer told FOX31.

The westbound peak period shoulder lane will open for use during weekends and holidays when traffic is bumper to bumper. It will charge drivers a toll based on the amount of traffic at the time. It can be as much as $30 but typically stays around $10.

“On average it would decrease the commute on a Sunday afternoon by about 21 minutes,” Harelson said of the eastbound lane that already exists.

Before drivers will see eased congestion, there will be an 18-month construction period that could cause more congestion.

CDOT expects to begin in the spring of 2019 and anticipates the lane will be available for use in time for the ski season in the fall of 2020.

Harelson said they expect the project to go more smoothly than the eastbound project since they already know which kinks they have to work out.

“We’ve learned a few lessons from the eastbound. One of our biggest complaints is that the shy distance from that barrier in the toll lane is only about a foot. We’ve increased that to two feet so it’ll be a little more of a comfortable drive,” Harelson said.