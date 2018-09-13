“Bathtub ring” expanding at Colorado reservoirs as drought continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. -- There's something wrong with the stunning panorama at Colorado's largest waterway. Blue Mesa Reservoir is dehydrating by the day. A four to six inch drop, every 24 hours.

"You can see the high water mark, it's very apparent after 52, 53 years of Blue Mesa being full," said Brant Porter, Supervisory Park Ranger at Curecanti National Recreation Area.

They call the now-barren shore surrounding the reservoir the "bathtub ring," and it's expanding. Right now, Blue Mesa Reservoir is barely a third full. When was the last time it was like this?

"Truthfully, in 1977, we were 16 feet below this. So this isn't a record, but as far as in recent history, this is something different," Porter said.

In fact, just days ago, owners of large boats were warned to remove them. The water is just too shallow to navigate. The water is down about 70 feet from where it should be.

And it's not just Blue Mesa. At Rifle Gap in Garfield County, boating and fishing season is drying out.

"We were here this spring and it was all the way up to the concrete barrier up there where the dam is," one boater told FOX 31.

Not now. This lake down 35 feet this year. It's just half full.

"We`re losing 3 inches of water a day," said Brian Palcer, park manager at Rifle Gap.

"It's the same story on lakes, reservoirs and rivers all across the state. Right now, Colorado is in the midst of its worst drought since the dust bowl days of the 1930s, and at places like Blue Mesa, they can't shut off the spigot. Demand downstream from farmers and southern Colorado cities hasn't relented. Even the picturesque cliffs and beautiful blue water can't disguise the ugly reality here. Western and southern Colorado is thirsty, and without a big drink this winter and beyond- this bathtub - and others will drain ever closer to empty.

"We need cold, wet winters. And it may take a couple of those for the reservoir to come back up to full again," Porter said.

Here are the current water level conditions at some other lakes and reservoirs across the state:

VEGA RESERVOIR (GRAND MESA)

All three boat ramps are closed for the season, lake levels low and receding rapidly.

HIGHLINE LAKE (GRAND JUNCTION)

East boat ramp closed for season, closes for season Sept 30, 2018.

RIFLE GAP (GARFIELD COUNTY)

Effective Immediately: Lake water levels are incredible low and are dropping fast. The park is down to one functioning lane at the boat ramp. The courtesy dock is out of the water. Once the boat ramp is out of the water, boaters launch “at your own risk” since the patrol boat cannot be launched.

HARVEY GAP (GARFIELD COUNTY)

The boat ramp is closed for season. The lake is down about 20 feet.

SWEITZER LAKE (DELTA)

Boat ramp closed for season.

CRAWFORD (BETWEEN ASPEN AND MONTROSE)

Boat ramp closed for season. ​Due to the high water temperature and low still water, algae is starting to form in the reservoir. Algae may be harmful to dogs. ​​Water levels are very low. There are not any campsites that are close to the water.

RIDGWAY RESERVOIR (OURAY COUNTY)

Lake elevation down due to release at dam. Designated swim beach is closed due to low water.

NAVAJO LAKE (SAN JUAN COUNTY)

Due to lower than usual lake levels, the boat ramp will close Oct 14, 2018.

CHATFIELD RESERVOIR (NEAR DENVER)

Open to boating with inspections 6am to 10pm. The south boat ramp is closed due to construction. Swim beach closed for season.

CHERRY CREEK RESERVOIR (NEAR DENVER)

Normal conditions.

ELEVEN MILE RESERVOIR (PARK COUNTY)

Normal conditions.