Aurora police identify suspect in Fairplay Street officer-involved shooting

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has identified the suspect injured during an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

APD says Martin Lobatos-Realzola, 47, was wanted for domestic violence charges at the time of the Sept. 5 shooting. Officers had responded to the 2200 block of North Fairplay Street in an attempt to make contact with Lobatos-Realzola.

“SWAT officers arrived in the area and contact was made with the wanted male suspect, who was armed. One officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect,” APD said after the shooting. Police did not say with which kind of weapon Lobatos-Realzola was armed.

Lobatos-Realzola was taken to a hospital. He remains in stable condition as of Thursday, APD said.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

The incident was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Aurora in 2018.