Arenado, Story homer to help Rockies beat Diamondbacks 10-3

DENVER — Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story homered, Kyle Freeland pitched effectively into the seventh, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on Thursday to extend their NL West lead.

David Dahl had three hits and two RBIs to help Colorado take a two-game lead over Los Angeles and a 4 1/2-game advantage over the third-place Diamondbacks. Los Angeles played Thursday night at St. Louis.

Diamondbacks right-hander Clay Buchholz was scratched from the start because of tightness in his right elbow. Matt Koch (5-5) started in his place and allowed four runs on eight hits in three innings.

A.J. Pollock homered for Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 3-12 in September. They lost 5-4 on Wednesday night when DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer off Yoshihisa Hirano in the ninth inning.

Freeland (15-7) allowed only two hits and one run through six innings before giving up a triple to Steven Souza Jr. and a double to Nick Ahmed in the seventh. Freeland left after manager Bud Black and trainer Keith Dugger came to the mound.

Yencey Almonte gave up an RBI double to Ketel Marte that made it 5-3. The Rockies responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

After Arenado and Pollock traded solo home runs, Freeland hit an RBI double over Pollock’s head in center to drive in Arenado and give the Rockies a 2-1 lead.

Story’s home run in the third made it 4-1 and Freeland came through again in the fourth. He laid down a bunt single down the third base line to lead off and then scored on Dahl’s double to the corner in left.

GOING SOCIAL

Thursday’s game was aired exclusively on Facebook Live.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP T.J. McFarland was sent back to Phoenix to have an MRI on his sore elbow. Manager Torey Lovullo said McFarland’s elbow soreness flared up Sunday but has been feeling better. If he checks out Lovullo said he would join the team in Houston.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (5-2, 4.18) will open a three-game series at the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (6-8, 4.89) will start Colorado’s nine-game trip against San Francisco on Friday night.