Wag ‘N’ Trail

Wag' N' Trail is coming up Saturday September 22 from 8am until noon at the Glendale Farm Open Space. It is an annual fundraising event that raises money for homeless pets. The best part is you get to take a hike with your best furry friend. For more information go to WagNTrail.org

