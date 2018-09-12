× Unmasked – 10/27

Who: Mental Health Colorado

What: Unmasked

When: Saturday, October 27th from 5-9p

Where: The Philanthropist (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to support Unmaksed presented by Mental Health Colorado. Join anchor Deborah Takahara as she emcees this elegant masquerade party.

Unmasked benefits Mental Health Colorado, the state’s leading advocate for the prevention and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders. Tickets are $125 and can be bought online in the link below, but you must RSVP by October 10th. Cocktail attire is required and masks are encouraged.

