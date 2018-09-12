Today’s Deal: $5 Gets You $10 at White Pie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video CLICK HERE FOR DEAL Description:

White Pie is a trendy new east coast (New Haven) style pizzeria located in Uptown near City Park owned and operated by the same brothers that started Dos Santos Taqueria down the street who believe in honest food made by family. Offerings include a modest selection of oak-fired thin-crust pizzas, pastas, appetizers, house cocktails and wine. Enjoy your meal in cozy interior that features exposed brick and cozy woods or outside on the large outdoor patio.