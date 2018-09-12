Hurricane Florence: Track the forecast with an interactive map, live blog 🌀

Today’s Deal: $5 Gets You $10 at White Pie!

Posted 2:47 pm, September 12, 2018

Description:

White Pie is a trendy new east coast (New Haven) style pizzeria located in Uptown near City Park owned and operated by the same brothers that started Dos Santos Taqueria down the street who believe in honest food made by family. Offerings include a modest selection of oak-fired thin-crust pizzas, pastas, appetizers, house cocktails and wine. Enjoy your meal in cozy interior that features exposed brick and cozy woods or outside on the large outdoor patio.

Details:

All sales final, no refunds.
Only one voucher accepted per table, with purchase of entree.
Not valid with any other offers or during happy hour.Please provide voucher at time of ordering.

About White Pie

Honest Food Made By Family

White PieLocation:

White Pie 1702 Humbolt St.
Denver, Colorado, 80218, US Phone: 303-862-5323 Get Directions
