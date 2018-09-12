The heat rolls on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We reached 90 degrees again in Denver today. That makes 3 days in a row at 90 degrees or higher. It also makes 53 days this Summer that we hit a 90 degree temperature or higher. That puts the Summer of 2018 into the top 10 list of most 90 degree days during a Summer. And, we will add to that total with forecast highs at or above 90 degrees through Sunday.

We could also reach or break a few record highs. Thursday's record is 96 in Denver which seems out of reach. However, the record high on Friday is 92 and we are forecasting 92 degrees. We have a forecast of 90 on Saturday with the record just a few away at 92 degrees. We will be close to 90 degrees on Sunday, but the record is much higher at 95 degrees.

We finally have some rain showers showing up in the forecast with small chances for rain coming on Tuesday & Wednesday.

