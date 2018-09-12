Teen killed in Loveland shooting identified

LOVELAND, Colo. — The 17-year-old killed in a Loveland shooting earlier this month has been identified by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

Aric Whaley was a Loveland resident. The coroner’s office said he died from a shotgun wound to the upper-left chest.

The shooting happened early on Sept. 4 on the 3000 block of North Duffield Avenue. By the time officers and paramedics arrived, Whaley was dead.

18-year-old Gabriel Jesus Romero Ventura was arrested the same day of the shooting. He was charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault and prohibited use of weapons. The latter charge is a misdemeanor, while the others are felonies.

Ventura and Whaley knew each other, but police did not say how.