Seaman Reservoir Fire grows to about 150 acres in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — For two days now the Seaman Reservoir Fire about 15 miles northwest of Fort Collins has burned and grown in size. Unseasonably hot temperatures are adding to the challenge of this wildland fire.

The warm weather, super dry conditions and high winds are all helping this fire grow. That’s what the “hot shot” firefighting crews are facing.

The Seaman Fire was spotted Tuesday afternoon, September 11, and is believed to be caused by a lightning strike. High winds overnight caused the fire to grow up to 150+ acres. The US Forest Service said people in 11 structures at Smith Bridge were under voluntary evacuation.

Donna Bryant lives in the area, and is all too familiar with wildland fires. ”With the dry weather and the wind, they are in for some hard work so I pray for their safety.”

Seaman Reservoir, a water supply for Greeley, is providing air crews with precious ammunition to fight the yet to be contained mountain blaze.

Every little bit helps. “We have a lot of resources on the fire, a lot of agencies [including] the Forest Service, Parks Service, Larimer County is involved, the city of Greeley,” said Leslie McFadden, US Forrest Service spokesperson.

Another major consideration for successfully fighting the Seaman Fire is keeping the hot shots, not so hot. “They are carrying a lot of gear, a lot of protective clothing, their tools on their back, they’re working in steep rocky conditions … we always have to make sure our crews are staying hydrated,” Said McFadden.

Wednesday night, the fire will be reclassified from a type four to a type III incident fire, which means crews with more experience in technical firefighting will be brought in.

Until the fire is contained officials are telling people to stay away from Gateway Park and the area in general.