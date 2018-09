× Roof leak forces closure of Denver post office

DENVER — The post office near Colfax East Colfax Avenue and Marion Street in Denver is closed.

A major roof leak happened September 8 to force the closure, the United States Postal Service said.

Customer won’t be able to access mail already sitting in post office boxes for a while.

The USPS doesn’t know how long it will take before employees and the public will be allowed back inside that post office.