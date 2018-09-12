Remains found in Park County during search for missing man

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities discovered human remains while searching for a missing man in Park County last week, the county’s coroner announced Wednesday.

The skeletal remains were found near Guffey on Sept. 5 while forensic canines were searching for William Iovenko, who went missing in April 2017.

According to FOX21 in Colorado Springs, Iovenko was 47 years old when he went missing. He was last seen in Santa Fe on April 28, 2017. Deputies said at the time that Iovenko may have been trying to get to Eleven Mile Reservoir or another body of water to go fishing.

The search area in which the remains were discovered is near where Iovenko’s car was found in 2017.

“The Park County Sheriffs Office and Park County Coroners Office conducted a field search and recovery. The identification of this individual is pending receipt of dental records for comparison by our forensic odontologist,” Park County Coroner David E. Kintz Jr. wrote in Wednesday’s release.

The coroner’s office will conduct an anthropological exam on the remains.

The cause of death remains under investigation as exams are completed.