Third consecutive day of record-high temperatures as late-summer heat wave continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A third consecutive day of tying or breaking high temperatures is expected Wednesday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Temperatures will reach or surpass 94 degrees, the record high for Denver on Wednesday that was set in 1911.

It will be sunny and dry with breezy conditions in the afternoon.

The mountains can expect sunshine and temps ranging from 65 to 80. There will be gusty winds above treeline in the afternoon.

On Monday, Denver reached 93 degrees, tying the record high previously set in 1998, 1994 and 1974.

On Tuesday, Denver reached 93 degrees, breaking the previous record of 92 degrees set in 1951.

The record heat will last into the weekend.

Temperatures will reach the mid-90s on Thursday, threatening the record high of 96 degrees set in 1990.

Records could be matched or broken on Friday (92 degrees, set in 1948) and Saturday (92 degrees, set in 2000).

The hot, dry weather will continue on Sunday with a high of 90 degrees as a large dome of high pressure continues to dominate the West.

The jet stream is running north of Colorado, allowing all the heat to build.

The next chance of rain arrives on Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.