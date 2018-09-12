Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson and Wales shows us how to make Pork Green Chili.
Pork Green Chili
Ingredients:
- 4-5 pound pork butt roast
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 roasted green chilies, skins removed, seeded, chopped and divided into 1 pound measurements
- 2 large red onions, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1- 8 ounce can tomato sauce
- 2 fresh tomatoes, diced
- 2 quarts chicken stock
- 1 amber beer
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat crockpot to high heat.
- Season the pork roast generously with salt and pepper.
- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat, add olive oil. Once the pan is hot place the pork roast fat side down and cook until golden brown. Turn the roast until each side is seared.
- Remove roast from pan and set into the crockpot.
- Add onion and garlic into the pan dripping and cook until the onions become translucent.
- Add the onions and garlic to the crock pot along with 1 pound of the chilies.
- Place the beer and chicken stock into the crock pot to cover the roast. Bring to a boil.
- Turn crock pot to low and simmer for 4-5 hours.
- Remove the pork and shred the meat.
- Return the meat to the crock pot and add the remaining pound of chilies, tomato sauce, and tomatoes.
- Continue to cook on low for 1 hour.
- Taste and adjust salt and pepper.
- Serve hot with tortillas.