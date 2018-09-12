Hurricane Florence: Track the forecast with an interactive map, live blog 🌀

Pork Green Chili

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson and Wales shows us how to make Pork Green Chili.

Ingredients:

 

  • 4-5 pound pork butt roast
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 roasted green chilies, skins removed, seeded, chopped and divided into 1 pound measurements
  • 2 large red onions, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1- 8 ounce can tomato sauce
  • 2 fresh tomatoes, diced
  • 2 quarts chicken stock
  • 1 amber beer
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

 

  1. Preheat crockpot to high heat.
  2. Season the pork roast generously with salt and pepper.
  3. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat, add olive oil. Once the pan is hot place the pork roast fat side down and cook until golden brown. Turn the roast until each side is seared.
  4. Remove roast from pan and set into the crockpot.
  5. Add onion and garlic into the pan dripping and cook until the onions become translucent.
  6. Add the onions and garlic to the crock pot along with 1 pound of the chilies.
  7. Place the beer and chicken stock into the crock pot to cover the roast. Bring to a boil.
  8. Turn crock pot to low and simmer for 4-5 hours.
  9. Remove the pork and shred the meat.
  10. Return the meat to the crock pot and add the remaining pound of chilies, tomato sauce, and tomatoes.
  11. Continue to cook on low for 1 hour.
  12. Taste and adjust salt and pepper.
  13. Serve hot with tortillas.
