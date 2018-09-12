× Now is the time to get a flu shot

DENVER — The Centers for Disease Control is already predicting a potentially severe flu season.

More than 700,000 people were hospitalized nationwide with the flu over the past season which ended in early 2018.

Dr. Eric Miller of Swedish Medical Center tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers limiting the likelihood that you’ll come down with the flu has everything to do with how many people actually get vaccinated. “Herd immunity is, the more people you have immunized the less the virus is transmitted and spread.”

He says this year there is a new recommendation for egg-based flu vaccines. “Even if you have a moderate egg allergy you are still OK with a flu shot.”

Flu shots are not recommended for those who have had severe reactions after having egg-based vaccines in the past.

Pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems should consult their doctors before receiving any type of vaccine.

The nasal flu mist is making a comeback, after not being deemed the best option to fight certain viruses over the past two years.

Dr. Miller says, “This year the recommendation of the viruses we’re expecting do immunize with the flu mist.”

Flu vaccinations are recommended for anyone aged six months and older.

Parents should consult their pediatrician about how often their child needs to be vaccinated.