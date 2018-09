× Mobile Frosé Winery

Throughout the summer, 14 Hands Winery has been hitting the road on a cross-country journey in a converted horse trailer turned wine bar stopping at events across the U.S. to serve wine by the glass and their signature Frosé. They’re rolling through Denver around Grandoozy on Wednesday, Sept. 12 and Thursday, Sept. 13 for the event along with our partner Leah Behr.

L