Michelle Obama to visit Denver for ‘Becoming’ book tour

NEW YORK — Michelle Obama will visit 10 cities, including Denver, to promote her memoir “Becoming,” a tour featuring arenas and other performing centers to accommodate crowds far too big for any bookstore.

The former first lady will begin at the United Center in her native Chicago on Nov. 13, the book’s release date. She will will stop by Pepsi Center in Denver a month later on Dec. 13, Live Nation and the Crown Publishing Group announced Wednesday.

Other stops will include Barclays Center in New York City, The Forum in Los Angeles and will finish at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 17.

Tickets for the events will be sold through Ticketmaster’s “verified fan” system, with 10 percent of the seats in each venue given away free to fans and local community members who may not be able to afford tickets, according to PEOPLE.

Registration for tickets closes on Sept. 18.

Obama and former President Barack Obama each have been working on memoirs, for which they negotiated a multimillion dollar deal with Crown.

No date has been set for his book, although it’s expected in 2019.