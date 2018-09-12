Man sentenced to prison for vehicular homicide while on meth

Osburn, a father of four, had been out for a walk in his neighbhoood.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Glassford had twice the legal amount of marijuana and a high level of amphetamine in his system at the time of the fatal collision near Pomona Drive and Quay Drive on Jan. 10.

Glassford said he fell asleep while driving. His car went off the road, crashed through a fence and a shed and ran over Osburn, a father of four out for a walk.

Glassford pleaded guilty in July to vehicular homicide and being a habitual criminal. He has four previous felony convictions.