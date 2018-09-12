Hurricane Florence: Track the forecast with an interactive map, live blog 🌀

Man sentenced to prison for vehicular homicide while on meth

Posted 10:08 am, September 12, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:12AM, September 12, 2018
GOLDEN, Colo. — A 39-year-old man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to prison for striking and killing a man in Arvada after using methamphetamine and marijuana.Troy Steven Glassford was sentenced to 36 years in prison Monday for the January death of 43-year-old Nathan Osburn of Arvada.

Osburn, a father of four, had been out for a walk in his neighbhoood.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Glassford had twice the legal amount of marijuana and a high level of amphetamine in his system at the time of the fatal collision near Pomona Drive and Quay Drive on Jan. 10.

Glassford said he fell asleep while driving. His car went off the road, crashed through a fence and a shed and ran over Osburn, a father of four out for a walk.

Glassford pleaded guilty in July to vehicular homicide and being a habitual criminal. He has four previous felony convictions.

“This is a tragedy which could have been prevented if not for Mr. Glassford’s decision, and the deadly consequences of driving under the influence of drugs.” District Attorney Pete Weir said in a statement.

“Mr. Osburn was simply enjoying his life and raising his children when he was cut down in his prime. To ensure the safety of our community we must incarcerate repeat offenders for as long as possible.”

AlertMe