× Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing of Denver teen

DENVER — The man accused of stabbing and killing a teenager in North Capitol Hill in July has been arrested and charged, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Auviauntea Evans, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Reese Grant-Cobb. Evans was arrested on Sept. 10, about seven weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The stabbing happened on July 1 outside the Bourbon Grill at the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street. The DA’s office said there had been an altercation between Evans and Grant-Cobb before the stabbing.

Evans’ first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Grant-Cobb had just graduated from high school.