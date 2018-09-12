Wildfire northwest of Fort Collins grows to 100-200 acres, threatens structures

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire fueled by warm, dry conditions grew overnight Wednesday and is threatening structures in Larimer County, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The Seaman Fire has burned 100 to 200 acres near Seaman Reservoir, about 15 miles northwest of Fort Collins.

Structures are threatened near Poudre Park about a half-mile from the fire in Poudre Canyon.

Officials said more air support is en route to help fight the fire, which started Tuesday afternoon.

A red flag warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. because of record-setting high temperatures and breezy conditions.

Officials did not release any containment of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.