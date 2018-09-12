× Gunman kills 5, himself in Southern California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Authorities say a gunman in California has killed five people, including his wife, before turning the gun on himself as a sheriff’s deputy closed in.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says the shootings began shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and occurred at a business and a home in Bakersfield, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles.

There’s no immediate word on how the other victims were related.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.