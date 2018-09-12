Grandoozy music festival goers encouraged to use public transit, ride sharing services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The area around Overland Park Golf Course will be busy this weekend for the first three-day Grandoozy music festival.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday at the golf course with gates opening at 1:30 p.m. and performances expected to end around 10 p.m.

To help cut down on traffic in the area, there will be no parking for concertgoers at the venue. Concertgoers must use public transit, ride-sharing apps such as Uber or be dropped off by friends and family in specified areas.

Only residents with parking passes will be allowed to park on neighborhood streets around the course.

Because the scale of the music festival is the first of its kind in Denver, the police department published tips on Wednesday to ensure a safe and successful weekend.

For residents who live in the area, police say be aware of festival road closures and to also watch for pedestrians and bicyclists around the area.

Here's tips for event goers from Denver police:

• There is no on-site event parking. However, informative arrival and departure tips are available on the Grandoozy website.

• Use mass transit – Ride RTD rail or busses to the I-25/Broadway or Evans stations. Grandoozy will provide a free shuttle service between the Broadway Station and the festival and there is a walking path from the Evans Station.

• Ride Share – Take a ride share service and get dropped off along Santa Fe between Florida Ave. and W. Jewell Ave., then proceed to the W. Jewell Ave. entrance. Note that the right-hand lane along southbound Santa Fe Dr. will be closed from approximately 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Santa Fe Dr. will remain open in both directions throughout the festival, but travelers may experience slow-downs.

• There are also friends and family drop-off areas – one at S. Platte River Dr. between Santa Fe Dr. and S. Huron St. (ADA accessible) and another at Grant Frontier Park near S. Platte River Dr. off W. Evans Ave.

• Ride your bike, or use bike sharing – A free bike valet will be available near the intersection of the S. Platte River Bike Trail and W. Asbury Ave., near the south entrance to the festival on W. Jewell Ave.

• “Festival” responsibly – Don’t overindulge, and be mindful of yourself and your belongings.