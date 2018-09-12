Former Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware joins new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

LOS ANGELES — The cast of the 27th season of “Dancing With the Stars” was announced Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Included in the new season is former Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

“Yoooooo! I don’t know what I got myself into but I’ve been itching for another trophy….let’s get this Mirrorball,” Ware tweeted Wednesday.

Yoooooo! I don’t know what I got myself into but I’ve been itching for another trophy….let’s get this Mirrorball @lindsayarnold 💃🏼🕺🏾@DancingABC #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0K55bur0Qp — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) September 12, 2018

Ware will dance with Lindsay Arnold, who has been paired with several other pro athletes on the show in the past.

Ware joined the Broncos in 2014 and was a key part in them winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. He retired in March 2017 after 12 seasons in the NFL.

Ware is the second player with ties to the Broncos to be on “Dancing with the Stars.” Linebacker Von Miller, fresh off being the MVP of Super Bowl 50, appeared on the show in 2016, but was eliminated in Week 7.

Other celebrities on the show include Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile; from “The Bachelorette” and Bachelor in Paradise;” nationally syndicated weekday radio host Bobby Bones; actor Juan Pablo Di Pace; “Harry Potter” star Evanna Lynch; actress Nikki Glasser; Disney Channel actor Milo Manheim; “Facts of Life” actress Nancy McKeon; model Alexis Ren; former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton; “Dukes of Hazzard” actor John Schneider; singer Tinashe; and American alpine skier and Paralympian Danelle Umstead.

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres Sept. 24 on ABC.