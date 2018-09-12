× DIA records busiest month ever

DENVER — Denver International Airport recorded its busiest month ever this summer, the airport announced Wednesday.

6.1 million passengers passed through DIA in July. It was the first time the airport has served more than 6 million travelers in a single month.

July also marked the tenth consecutive month in which DIA set a monthly passenger-traffic record.

Moreover, 207,000 passengers passed through the airport on Friday, July 13 alone, making that day the busiest in Denver aviation history.

In a press release, airport officials said they expect DIA to set an annual passenger traffic record thanks to new routes on a number of airlines.

“We are very happy to see sustained growth in passenger traffic, which includes a 21 percent increase in international travelers compared to July 2017,” said DEN CEO Kim Day in the release.

While DIA has long had substantial domestic traffic, it saw the uptick in international travel due to several additional overseas routes, including a new direct flight to Zurich on Edelweiss Air.

Additionally, 49.3 million lbs. of cargo passed through DIA in July, a 9.6 percent increase from the year before.

Denver’s airport is the fifth-busiest in the United States and the 20th-busiest in the world in terms of passenger traffic.