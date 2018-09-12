× Criminal investigation into Adams County hit-and-run delayed due to jurisdictional nightmare

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old boy in Adams County is recovering after being hit by a vehicle and seriously injured on Tuesday. The boy, Gaven Starbuck, was released from a hospital on Wednesday morning. Around the same time, Gaven’s family was left wondering why law enforcement had not launched an investigation.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers pressed the Westminster Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol— asking why the case did not result in an incident report. Agency representatives described a jurisdictional nightmare to the Problem Solvers.

Gaven was riding his bike on Tuesday in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Oakwood Street and Wagner Drive, near Westminster, when he was struck by a vehicle.

“Facial fractures, lots of road rash, broken arm— possible surgeries,” Gaven’s aunt, Krista Welter, said.

Gaven will still feel the pain of his injuries as he turns 13 later this month. His mom, Sarah Starbuck, says her heart sank when a total stranger called her around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday from Gaven’s cell phone.

“I heard a little bit of moaning and then it started being hysterical screaming in the background— and knew my son was severely injured,” she said.

Gaven was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Sarah says Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene in a small unincorporated pocket of the county that is completely surrounded by Westminster.

The sheriff’s office says it leans on the Colorado State Patrol to investigate collisions within the county’s jurisdiction. But troopers were not notified, according to a state patrol spokesman.

“It was, call Westminster … then Westminster told me— call Adams County. Adams County told me— call state patrol. State patrol told me to call Westminster,” Sarah said.

A spokesman for the Adams County Sheriff admits something went wrong. The sheriff’s office describes the mess as a breakdown in communication and jurisdictional confusion between dispatchers and officers.

After the Problem Solvers raised concerns, the sheriff’s office promised to work with the boy’s family and state patrol to make sure the hit and run will be investigated. Troopers responded to the hit-and-run location just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday to start an on-scene investigation.

Gaven was knocked out during the collision and doesn’t remember what happened. No witnesses have come forward.