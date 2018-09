× Crash closes eastbound I-70 at Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed on Vail Pass due to a crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Traffic is currently being stopped at the exit for East Vail (Exit 180).

CSP posted about the crash on its Facebook page around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no estimated time for when the interstate will reopen.

CSP did not say whether anyone was injured in the crash.