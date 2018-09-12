× Congenital Heart Walk – 10/28

Who: Adult Congenital Heart Association and The Children’s Heart Foundation

What: Congenital Heart Walk

When: Sunday, October 28th – Registration opens at 8a, walk ceremony starts at 9a

Where: City Park (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to support this year’s Congenital Heart

Walk. Join FOX31 Morning News anchor Kirk Yuhnke as he emcees a fun-filled morning for a great cause.

The Congenital Heart Walk is a fundraising walk benefitting the Adult Congenital Heart Association and The Children’s Heart Foundation. The Congenital Heart Walk shows the nation how a team of inspired individuals can join together to make a difference. Funds raised will support the missions of both national nonprofit organizations who are uniting to fight congenital heart disease!

For more information and to register, click here.