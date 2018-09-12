Colin Kaepernick’s ‘#ImWithKap’ jerseys sell out within hours

LOS ANGELES — A limited-edition jersey supporting Colin Kaepernick went on sale and sold out in just hours earlier this week.

The No. 7 jerseys that read “ImWithKap” on the front and “Kaepernick” stitched on the back.

The former quarterback’s jerseys went on sale around 2 p.m. on Monday and were sold out less than eight hours later.

Limited edition, embroidered, stitched, official #IMWITHKAP Jerseys available for PRE-SALE now! Limited quantity . 20% of all proceeds go to @yourrightscamp. Thank you for your continued support! Shop at https://t.co/DkVikwsc2E. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/BBU8HcrZC7 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 10, 2018

Official #IMWITHKAP Jerseys available for PRE-SALE now! Limited Edition. 20% of all proceeds go to @yourrightscamp. Thank you for your continued support! Shop at https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/wPwSvuY7yv — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 10, 2018

Thank you 2 each & every 1 of you that supported this journey. The Official Limited Edition #IMWITHKAP jersey released today instantly sold out! ALL PROFITS will go 2 support @yourrightscamp! Sign up 4 our newsletter at https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa & be the first 2 know what’s next! pic.twitter.com/EDos7ZyvoJ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 11, 2018

“Thank you 2 each & every 1 of you that supported this journey. The Official Limited Edition #IMWITHKAP jersey released today instantly sold out!” he said on Twitter Monday night.

The limited-edition jerseys cost $174.99 for adult sizes and$99.99 for youth sizes, according to Sports Illustrated. Profits from the jerseys will go directly to support “Know Your Rights Camp,” a free campaign for youth funded by Kaepernick, according to the tweet.

The jersey release comes just days after Nike announced it was partnering with Kaepernick for its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.