Christopher Watts’ attorneys accuse prosecutors of leaking information to press

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Attorneys for Christopher Watts, the Frederick man accused of killing his wife and children, want an investigation into whether prosecutors leaked information about the case to reporters, according to court documents.

Prosecutors denied the accusation in a court filing and said that most of the information came from publicly-filed court documents. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office also said that the defense’s motion would be unreasonable.

“There is no evidence any lawyer or other employee of the (Weld County) District Attorney’s Office has violated any rule of professional conduct or corresponding order of this Court,” the document states.

Watts, 33, is charged with nine felonies, including three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, in the deaths of his 34-year-old wife Shanann, 4-year-old daughter Bella and 3-year-old daughter Celeste.

He also has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder — victim under 12/position of trust, one count of first-degree unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Watts would face a mandatory life sentence in prison. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke has 63 days after an arraignment to serve notice if he will seek the death penalty.

According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Watts was actively involved in an affair with one of his co-workers. He admitted to the affair at first, then denied it, according to prosecutors.

The arresting documents claim Watts caught his wife strangling their daughters to death after the couple had a conversation about them separating early in the morning of Aug. 13 in their Frederick home.

He claims he then strangled his wife “in a rage.” Watts told investigators he loaded the bodies into his work truck and buried them on property owned by his employer, Anadarko Petroleum.

Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and her daughters were reported missing at 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 13. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing-endangered alert for the three the next day.

Christopher Watts said in a several interviews that he didn’t know where his wife and daughters were.

The Frederick Police Department, the CBI and the FBI canvassed the area before arresting Christopher Watts on Wednesday night.

The body of Shanann Watts, 34, was recovered in a shallow grave near an oil tank. Officials said they found the bodies of the girls.

Court documents said the girls were found in an oil well in close proximity to their mother’s body. Court documents filed by defense lawyer James Merson said the girls had been submerged in crude oil for four days.