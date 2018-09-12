Brighton police want to partner with surveillance camera owners to stop crime

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department is looking for any person or business owner with a security camera on their property to help cut down on crime.

According to police, many times investigations include officers or detectives canvassing neighborhoods and streets looking for surveillance cameras. But if they knew ahead of time where they are located that would speed up the investigation.

In a letter sent to residents and businesses, the city says that the cameras could serve as valuable evidence in court adding that many times the best available video evidence isn’t of the crime itself but of the pathways and streets leading into and out of a scene.

The service is voluntary and the city says all registered information will be kept confidential. Police said they will not monitor cameras and will contact residents or business owners if they believe the surveillance camera would help investigate a crime.

Anyone interested in the program can fill out a form on the city’s website.

Brighton is not the first Colorado city to try a program like this. Longmont also implemented the system recently and says it has been very successful.