The Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour is a multicity, multi-sensory bourbon pop-up experience for guests 21 and over.

Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour

Wednesday, September 12, 6:00PM – 10:00PM & Thursday, September 13, 6:00PM – 10:00PM

Denver, Colorado

FREE

To keep an element of secrecy the team behind this unique event will only disclose the location to ticket holders, so an RSVP is necessary.