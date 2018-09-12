Black bear released into the wild after spending day in Lone Tree neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE TREE, Colo. -- A young black bear was safely relocated into the wild after a mid-day adventure in Lone Tree in south metro Denver Wednesday.

Folks first spotted the bear around Lincoln and Yosemite Wednesday morning.

Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear while it was up in a tree.

Firefighters helped catch him when he fell from the tree.

Wildlife officers released the young bear in the Pike National Forest in the mountains.

We're told the officer used rubber buck shot to help reinforce a negative experience for the bear when associating with humans.