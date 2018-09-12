Hurricane Florence weakens to category 2 storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- The late Wednesday evening update by the National Hurricane Center downgraded Hurricane Florence to a category 2 storm.

Florence weakened Wednesday with its maximum sustained wind down to 110 mph.

This remains a very dangerous situation and a lowering in wind and the resultant drop in the category should not be taken as 'good news' just yet.

Florence has had additional weakening, down to 110 mph on the max wind, as of the latest update that just came in. This is now a category 2 storm. pic.twitter.com/eeQmzZdyXv — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 13, 2018

The forecast track has been updated to show a category 2 then 1 as it nears the U.S. coastline late Thursday into early Friday.

You can track the storm with our interactive map:

This forecast change lowers the impact from wind and storm surge, however, the rainfall impact remains as Florence will move very slowly over North Carolina, South Carolina, and northern sections of Georgia through the weekend into early next week.