A look at Estes Park, five years after historic flood

ESTES PARK, Colo. - This week marks the five-year anniversary of the 2013 floods. They were some of the costliest, and most damaging our state has ever seen.

Estes Park is one area that was hit hard. People were trapped, and some needed to be rescued by zip lines. Roadways and highways were completely washed out. The downtown streets were absolute rivers.

But, walking through downtown Estes Park this week, it was clear the crowds are back. The restaurants and shops are open, and the average tourist may not even realize what the community went through five years ago.

“I`ve never seen anything like that, “said Julie Pieper. She and her husband own two restaurants downtown - Mama Roses and Poppy’s.

“At Poppy’s we basically lost everything from about a four foot level down - all the booths all the chairs ...” Pieper said.

It took months to renovate, and with no flood insurance, it required a few loans. But five years later, business is back.

Down the road, the Fish Creek corridor was also devastated by floods. The roads and utilities were wiped out. But today everything is finally rebuilt. The $20 million project restored the road, the multi-use trail, and all the utilities.

“It was a really devasted portion of our community, so what we see today is a totally different story,” said Kate Rusch, the public information officer for the Town of Estes Park.

At the nearby Scott Ponds open space area, that was overrun with flood waters, the town has made changes to improve the flood design and make the area enjoyable again.

“I enjoy the return of the wildlife ,” said resident, Joe Holtzman.

His neighbor Barry Power agreed. “You can fish, you can swim, you can canoe, you can paddle board.”

Some individuals may be struggling, but Estes Park as a town is back, and many say it’s better than ever.

“There really was some good lemonade made from those lemons of that disaster,” said Greg Muhonen, the Director of Public Works for the Town of Estes Park.