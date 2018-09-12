5-minute beauty rituals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician, and Director of Product Development for French Transit shares a few of her expert tips for simple and quick 5-minute beauty routines that are perfect for your hair, skin, and even your smile!

HAIR – DIY Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse:

Mix 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 12oz distilled water, and five drops of essential oil (optional) into a spray bottle and shake well. Shampoo and rinse hair, next douse the rinse over your entire scalp and run entirely through the ends. Leave on your hair for 3 minutes, rinse thoroughly and style as usual.

SKIN – The PERFECT 5 Minute Skin Routine – https://www.mychelle.com/collections/perfect-c-system

Cleanse for 60 seconds with the Perfect C™ Cleansing Oil, a restorative, lathering cleansing oil that illuminates skin with L-Ascorbic Acid, Baobab Oil, and exotic Tamanu Oil. Apply the Perfect C™ PRO Speed Peel a professional-level, one-step, one-minute, 10% L-Ascorbic Acid peel. Rinse with cool water. Apply the Perfect C™ PRO Serum a professional-level formula with 25% L-Ascorbic Acid - the highest and most active form of Vitamin C. Finish by applying the Perfect C™ Radiance Lotion, a nutrient-restoring lotion that delivers a potent 12% dose of L-Ascorbic Acid and Plant C-Stem™.

SMILE – WHITEN LIKE A PRO™ with Luster Premium White Pro Light Dental Whitening System - Patented Dual Power Xenon Whitening Light and Stain Lifting Serum to whiten teeth! Clinically proven professional whitening system with no messy trays or strips.

Luster Premium White Pro Light Dental Whitening System Up to 6 Shades Whiter in 30 Minutes!