2018: Denver with 2nd most 95-degree days

DENVER — There have been 25 days this year that have hit 95 degrees or hotter making 2018 2nd on the list for such a stat.
The tally of 90 degree days grew to 53 Wednesday, which is 11th most in Denver’s history (going back to 1872).
With those stats in mind, it is reasonable to think that Denver is in a very warm year; the data confirms that. The city is in its 11th warmest year-to-date on record.
As far as precipitation, well it’s notably dry. 2018 is currently in its 12th driest year.
The forecast calls for continued warmth, 90-plus, for several more days.